BasKet Tutorial

This article by Ryan Paul originally appeared in Issue 8 of TUX Magazine

Let me go out on a limb and say that organizing information is a fairly serious problem for all of us. Sometimes it is just a list of notes which you can easily handle with a text editor or KJots but many times you want to put together different types of information that is related. For example, some text copied from a web page or file, some graphics files, along with some annotations.

At this point things are starting to sound complicated and we haven't talked about the other side of the issue--actually finding information within our storage. If this sounds like a familiar problem, basKet may be the program that meets your needs.

Download the attached PDF and see what you think.