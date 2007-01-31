Promoting Free Markets
In this article which originally appeared in TUX Magazine issue 9, I talk about my experience with a web site that seemed to not be Linux-friendly. It turned out that the vendor was Linux-friendly and wanted to address the problem rather than pretend that "if it works with IE, it is correct".
Beyond the experience, I talk about how I see choice promoting free markets. Download the attached PDF.
|Attachment
|Size
|Free_Market.pdf
|71.16 KB
fyl - Wed, 2007-01-31 10:39.
Categories:
- Login to post comments