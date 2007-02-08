Customizing KDE with KDE-Look.org
This article by Jes Hall originally appeared in TUX Magazine Issue 11.
While KDE has a reasonable default look and includes lots of ways to customize it, many people are always looking for one more thing you can change. In this article Jes talks about wallpapers, icon themes, mouse cursors, color schemes, splash screens and themes.
The web site KDE-Look.org supplies the pieces and Jes tells you want you can do. Download the PDF below.
|Attachment
|Size
|KDE-Look.org.pdf
|357.8 KB
fyl - Thu, 2007-02-08 19:37.
Categories:
- Login to post comments
K menu Button
This is a very useful article but, how do you replace the K menu button in the bottom left corner of the screen?
roadrash:
roadrash:
I use kbfx: http://kde-apps.org/content/show.php?content=24898
KDE...
wah!after the closing of the shop also kde kde and kde
only...is it an addiction of using KDE,try some better DE's like
GNOME,XFCE etc rather blindly pushing KDE!i know trolltech will be
sponsoring u!otherwise why the hell are u ppl doing by
GNOME bashing etc...gr8
GNOME bashing
GNOME has become so dumbed-down to the point where it is no longer functional for me.