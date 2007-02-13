Using Scribus to Publish a Newsletter

This article by Donald Emmack first appeared in TUX Magazine, Issue 13.

If you have ever used a word processor to create a newsletter you probably felt like someone tied at least one of your hands behind your back. While word processors are very important tools (and Linux systems tend to come with their share) they aren't designed to give you the kind of control you need for a newsletter.

Enter Scribus, an Open Source Desktop Publishing system. If your newsletter is more than a few pages of text, take a look. Scribus is likely a fine tool to do your job and a lot more.