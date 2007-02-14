Home

Mango Parfait -- from TUX 12

This Mango Parfait column appeared in TUX Magazine issue 12.

I couldn't figure out how to classify it. It is a How-To but it is an Opinion but ... I picked Opinion to warn people that if they think Gnome is great and KDE sucks they will probably not be able to handle her humor. On the other hand, if a Gnome user wants to know how to set up working directories in applications links, set up a multi-boot system, or think front page is something from a proprietary software company rather than a adjective and noun, you will probably find this article useful.

AttachmentSize
Mango_Parfait.pdf65.03 KB
fyl - Wed, 2007-02-14 08:21.
Categories:

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

Making an Gnome desktop

Making an Gnome desktop entry with an editor..yeah...nothing wrong with that. But why not use alarcarte if you like you're dialogues?

Jos (not verified) - Fri, 2007-02-16 01:49.