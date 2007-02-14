Mango Parfait -- from TUX 12

This Mango Parfait column appeared in TUX Magazine issue 12.

I couldn't figure out how to classify it. It is a How-To but it is an Opinion but ... I picked Opinion to warn people that if they think Gnome is great and KDE sucks they will probably not be able to handle her humor. On the other hand, if a Gnome user wants to know how to set up working directories in applications links, set up a multi-boot system, or think front page is something from a proprietary software company rather than a adjective and noun, you will probably find this article useful.