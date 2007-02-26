Creating Web Pages with Nvu

This article by Daniel Bartholemew originally appeared in TUX Magazine, Issue 14.

We know you "could" create web pages by just typing HTML into a text editor or word processor. For those of us that have done this, we also know how much we don't want to ever have to do it again. There are many expensive tools that allow you to create pages without even knowing how to spell HTML. But, expensive may also not be something you are looking for.

Enter Nvu, one of the free tools that allows you to create web pages and see what you get as you create them. While Nvu is not the only Linux-based answer, many will find it to be more comfortable than many of the other choices.

This article offers up a step-by-step approach and shows you what you get along the way. Download the PDF below.